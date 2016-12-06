Five Nevada Counties To Recount Ballots

Posted on 06 December 2016 by Howard Copelan

Nevada election officials will recount ballots in five counties after independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente requested and paid about $14,000 for the effort.

De La Fuente finished last in the state but this week requested a recount in Nevada, a state Democrat Hillary Clinton won. De La Fuente says he wants to counterbalance a recount Green Party candidate Jill Stein requested in Wisconsin, which President-elect Donald Trump won. Stein also has requested recounts in Trump-won states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections Wayne Thorley said Wednesday that state law requires the five counties — Carson City, Douglas, Mineral, Nye and Clark — to begin the recount within five days and to complete it within five additional days.

Thorley says if recount results show a discrepancy of at least 1 percent for De La Fuente or Clinton, a full state recount will be launched.