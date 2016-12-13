Wendover Utah Man Arrested For Heroin and Robbery

West Wendover Police Department arrested a Wendover Utah man for drug charges after he was caught tossing some heroin into the bushes at a gas station. The Police was initially after him for stealing a cellphone.
Lt. Don Lininger said the robbery was reported around 6:30 a.m. in which the victim claimed Hector Guerrero had taken his phone and demanded cash for its return. Then when the victim argued for the return of his phone, Guerrero made a motion to his waist with his hand to make the victim believe he had a weapon, Lininger stated.
Guerrero then ran away. Later in the day he was spotted in front of the Red Garter casino. And as officers approached him, he fled on foot. He was chased a short distance across the street, and caught near the Pilot Travel center gas station.
“During the foot pursuit Guerrero threw an object into some bushes,” Lininger stated. “Upon retrieving this object, about 10 grams of heroin were located within it.”
Guerrero, 23, also had a warrant for his arrest issued from Pahranagat Valley Justice Court.
According to jail records, he was booked for suspicion of robbery, trafficking a controlled substance, resisting arrest and for the warrant.