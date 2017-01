Posted on 02 January 2017 by Howard Copelan

Jamey Richardson, from the Recreation District said: ”The festival was held at the Community Building. Over 30 prizes/baskets were donated and raffled off. Performances were given by the Spanish Baptist Church (in the picture), WWES Preschool classes, WWES Kindergarten classes and the Wendover Dance Academy classes”. It was a lot of fun and many attended. Like every year, it was a complete success, thanks to the work of the Recreation District and the volunteers.