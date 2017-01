Posted on 02 January 2017 by Howard Copelan

The West Wendover men Wolverine both Freshmen and Junior Varsity are up to a good start, this season. The freshmen beat Elko on their own turf in Wendover last Tuesday, and the same day the Wolverine Varsity beat the Wells Leopards 54-27.

The Lady Wolverine Junior Varsity were doing pretty well themselves.