Veterans Day Poster Contest Winners

Posted on 04 January 2017 by Howard Copelan

High School Winners were:

First place winner, Susie Rivera;

Second place winner, Dylan Wirth;

Third place winner, Annai Luna;

Elementary School Winners were:

First place winner, Jaydon Guardado;

Second place winner, Devin Escobedo;

Third place winner, Kyle LaCombe.

The High Desert Advocate gave its prizes to the winners of the Veterans Day Poster Contest, before Christmas Vacation. The Advocate was waiting for some prizes to be awarded to arrive. The two First Prize winners, for the Elementary and the High school received each, a Family Pass for four to the famous Ely Train,, who right now runs the Polar Express, four tickets to the Wendover Cinemas, $40. Voucher to spend at the Zapateria Store and a personal cake. The two Second Prize winners, for the Elementary and the High school received each, a Family Pass for four to the Ely Train, two tickets to the Wendover Cinemas, $20. Voucher to spend at the Zapateria Store and a personal cake. The two Third Prize winners, for the Elementary and the High school received each, two tickets to the Wendover Cinemas and a personal cake. Two teachers received a $20. Voucher to spend at the Zapateria Store and a personal cake, and one teacher received two tickets to the Wendover Cinemas, and a personal cake. There were also some cupcakes for all the participants.