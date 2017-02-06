Newmont At World Economic Forum In Davos Switzerland

Posted on 06 February 2017 by Howard Copelan

Newmont Mining Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Goldberg, has signed the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) ‘Compact for Responsive and Responsible Leadership’ on behalf of the Company.

The Compact is sponsored by the International Business Council of the WEF and commits signatory businesses and their boards of directors to creating a corporate governance framework with a focus on the long-term sustainability of corporations and the long-term goals of society.

“Newmont aligns its business goals with the long-term interests of its investors, employees and communities,” said Gary Goldberg. “Focusing on short-term financial gains can distort business priorities and markets, and destroy opportunities for long-term value creation. We will uphold the Compact by continuing to work with all stakeholders to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.”

Recently, Newmont was recognized for leading sustainability performance – and as the most improved company in the mining sector – in the 2017 Sustainability Yearbook. The Yearbook is published by RobecoSAM, a sustainability investment firm that manages one of the most comprehensive databases of financially material sustainability information in the world. This database is also used to develop the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), which ranked Newmont as the mining industry leader in both 2016 and 2015.

Newmont was the first gold company named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2007. In addition to being named the mining sector’s top performer overall in 2016 for the second year running, Newmont also received the industry’s top scores for health and safety, climate strategy, water management, corporate citizenship, risk and crisis management, asset closure management and environmental management systems.