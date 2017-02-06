Play At West Wendover High

Posted on 06 February 2017 by Howard Copelan

The group of the Drama Class performed last November in a very successful way, in the Play “Silver’s Secret” a Pirate Story. Now it is performing a witty and intriguing play about the Complaint Department. “Complaint Department and Lemonade”, is the title of this performance, and the script by Kamron Klitgaard. People will complain about anything — not almost anything, but absolutely anything! In this rapid succession of hysterical grievances, the complaint department takes on everything from Oreo icing to kleptomania and from songs stuck in the head to the price of cheese and on and on and on. Could there be a glimmer of hope for anyone in charge of a complaint department? With a clever concept of rotating each complainant into the seat behind the desk, each character not only airs their own grievances, but must also focus on someone else’s problem and assist them with their complaint.