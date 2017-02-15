Wendover Ladycats Going To Basketball State Championship

Posted on 15 February 2017 by Howard Copelan

With their coach Kate Henderson and assistant coach Nick Tangaro, the Wendover Ladycats are heading to State Championships.

Wendover Ladycats won against Dugway’s Mustangs last Tuesday, February 7th and last Wednesday, February 9th, against the Intermountain Lions and this placed them to go to State. They Started traveling Tuesday, February 14th to the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, UT and have their first play Wednesday, the 15th at 10:00 am against Monument Valley’s Cougars.

If they win, the next day Thursday the 16th,is the Quarter Finals and they will play at 8:30 p.m. the winner of Brice Valley against Milford due to play the previous Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m.

Let us wish them good luck!