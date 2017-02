Posted on 23 February 2017 by Howard Copelan

Corbin Adrian Hillaker was reunited with our Heavenly Father on February 19, 2017. He was born on March 28, 2001 to Bradlee Hillaker and Summer Layton in Ogden, Utah. From the moment he was born he brought so much joy and happiness to everyone that knew him. He could make anyone laugh in any situation. He chose to find the positive in everything, which we all need to take his lead from.