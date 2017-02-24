Emergency Physical Loss Loans Available for Humboldt County

Posted on 24 February 2017 by Howard Copelan

Farm Service Agency Emergency Physical Loss Loans Available for Counties in Nevada, Oregon, and Idaho due to Severe Snow Storm

U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) Acting Administrator, Chris Beyerhelm, announced that physical loss loans are available for four counties in Oregon, four counties in Idaho and one county in Nevada. Farmers and ranchers who have suffered major physical losses caused by the severe snow storm that occurred on Dec. 15, 2016, and continuing may be eligible for FSA emergency loans.

At the request of Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Acting FSA State Executive Director Daniel LoFaro, this Administrator’s Physical Loss Notification has been issued by FSA for Malheur County as the primary damaged area. Three Oregon counties are contiguous to this designated disaster area, making these producers also potentially eligible for programs based on this designation. The contiguous counties are: Baker, Grant and Harney.

Producers in Canyon, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties in Idaho and Humboldt County in Nevada are also eligible because they are contiguous counties.

“Damage sustained by the severe winter storm has resulted in significant loss for many farmers and ranchers in the impacted areas,” said Beyerhelm. “Disaster assistance programs offered by FSA including emergency physical loss loans offer much needed financial support for producers in the recovery process.”

Emergency loans may be made available to any applicant with a qualifying loss in the counties named above. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only.

Physical loss loans may be made to eligible farmers and ranchers to repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agriculture operation, including stored crops and livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include: essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Producers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans for physical losses.

Please contact FSA for more information on loan eligibility and the application process. FSA office information is available at http://offices.usda.gov. Additional FSA disaster assistance program information is available at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.