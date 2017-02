Posted on 24 February 2017 by Howard Copelan

Wildcats Boys Basketball At State

The Wildcats won 82-42 on their last game, and they are now in the play- offs, and Thursday, Feb. 23rd, will play Mount Vernon Academy in Salt Lake City at the American Prep.

Wendover PAL basketball will play WWPAL

Basketball March 8th

Girls 5:30 pm Boys 7:00 pm

(Police athletic league)