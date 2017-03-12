Categorized | Advocate News

S.T.E.M. Event At The West Wendover Library

Posted on 12 March 2017 by Howard Copelan

This Library event was opened to age 8 to 18, to discover, create, and invent “things”.   30 youth and 15 adults attended. They built vehicles that were powered by air and water. They had a very positive response from participants. A New S.T.E.M Event will be March 21st, starting at 5:00 p.m. Due to the popularity, go sign-up by Monday the 20th.

Children building their project (photo credit Librarian Kelly Eveleth)

Two youths and a parent use their skills (photo credit Librarian Kelly Eveleth)

Two proud children display their finished car(photo credit Librarian Kelly Eveleth).

They are no outside pics because too many kids in outside pics did not have parents sign a consent for their photo.(photo credit and comments Librarian Kelly Eveleth)

