Posted on 12 March 2017 by Howard Copelan

This Library event was opened to age 8 to 18, to discover, create, and invent “things”. 30 youth and 15 adults attended. They built vehicles that were powered by air and water. They had a very positive response from participants. A New S.T.E.M Event will be March 21st, starting at 5:00 p.m. Due to the popularity, go sign-up by Monday the 20th.

They are no outside pics because too many kids in outside pics did not have parents sign a consent for their photo.(photo credit and comments Librarian Kelly Eveleth)