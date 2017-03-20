Beehive Public Notices

Posted on 20 March 2017 by Howard Copelan

PUBLIC NOTICE

THE BEEHIVE TELEPHONE COMPANIES, are the recipients of Federal financial assistance from the Rural Utility Services, an agency of the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the U. S. Department of Agriculture which provide that no person in the United States, on the basis of color, sex, national origin, age, or handicap, shall be excluded in, admission or access to, denied the benefits of, or otherwise be subjected to discrimination under any of this organization’s programs or activities. The person responsible for coordinating this organization’s nondiscrimination compliance efforts is Jacob Warner, General Manager. Any individual, or specific class of individuals, who feels that this organization has subjected them to discrimination may obtain further information about the statutes and regulations listed above from and/or file a written complaint with this organization; or the Secretary, U. S. Department of Agriculture, Washington, D.C. 20250; or the Administrator, Rural Utility Services, Washington, D.C. 20250. Complaints must be filed within 180 days after the alleged discrimination. Confidentiality will be maintained to the extent possible.

Published in the High Desert ADVOCATE

March 9th and March 16th , 2017.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lifeline Assistance – Who qualifies?

Low-income telephone assistance is available to qualifying low-income Beehive Telephone customers through the “Lifeline” and “Link-up” federal telephone assistance programs.

Lifeline provides qualified customers with a monthly reduction on their telephone bill.

Link-up assists in paying for the installation of basic telephone service by reducing connection charges by 50% or $30, whichever is less.

Beehive Telephone customers who participate in at least one of the following programs are eligible for telephone assistance: Medicaid, Food Stamps, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Federal Housing Assistance, Nevada Energy Assistance Program (EAP), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families Program (TANF), National School Lunch Program (NSL).

Beehive Telephone customers who do not participate in one of the above programs are eligible if their income is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

For more information please call 1-800-629-9993.

