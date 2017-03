Posted on 20 March 2017 by Howard Copelan

Last Wednesday, the PAL teams of both Wendover, Ut and West Wendover battled in basketball games.

Looking at the chart below, Boys Teams Wins and Losses, both Wendover Teams are doing very well. Wendover Utah and West Wendover Nevada headed into PAL Basketball tournament in Elko, Nevada March 13th-18th, the championship game will be Saturday March 18th at 12 noon.