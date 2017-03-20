Ex-Elko Undersheriff Indicted In Credit Card Abuse

A former Elko County undersheriff accused of misusing a county credit card has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors that’s expected to keep him out of jail.

Rick Keema pleaded no contest in district court on Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit theft by misappropriation.

In exchange for his plea, lawyers on both sides expect Keema to receive a suspended sentence and probation at his sentencing before Judge Nancy Porter on June 26.

Keema was accused of charging more than $3,000 in personal expenses to the county credit card.

Deputy District Attorney David Buschler says Keema would be fined $2,000 as part of his probation.

His lawyer, David Lockie, says he would be subject to 30 days in jail if he violates terms of his probation.