Posted on 23 April 2017 by Howard Copelan

By Kelly Eveleth

Families enjoyed learning about solar and wind power at the W. Wendover Branch Public Library S.T.E.M. Skills event. S.T.E.M. is an acronym for Science Technology Engineering & Math. Our next exciting event will be Tues. Apr. 25th. This is a free program provided by the Elko-Eureka-Lander County Library System and facilitated by Kelly Eveleth, Sarah Byerley, Michael Ashleman, and Chris LaPlante.