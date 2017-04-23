TREE LINES & Where the Sky Touched the Earth

Posted on 23 April 2017 by Howard Copelan

TREE LINES

This is a book whose core is twenty-eight India ink drawings of pines that grow at high altitudes in the mountain ranges of the American West. Some of these trees-bristlecone pines-began life 5,000 years ago and are still alive. Other even older bristlecones still stand as graceful skeletons. These, by Valerie P. Cohen, will take you to desolate, silent wilderness where nobody has gone before, except Native American hunters long ago.

Brief narratives by Michael P. Cohen accompany the images, the writing well-researched yet spare and engaging. The artist and the writer will let you feel what it is like to be among these trees: calm, cold, alone, walking on shattered limestone above timberline, breathing the thinnest air, finding your way with or without a map, perhaps getting lost for awhile. And you will learn how an artist thinks and draws. Valerie Cohen and Michael Cohen bring a lifetime of scholarship in literature, history, and the environment to this work.

“What powerful lines these trees offer, a kind of writing itself. You can’t possibly exhaust this wealth.” – Kay Ryan, 16th United States Poet Laureate.

By Valerie P. Cohen & Michael P. Cohen

Valerie P. Cohen has had watercolors appear in national and international competitive exhibitions. She has published and illustrated several books. She is a lifelong climber and skier. Her website is valeriepcohen.com.

Michael P. Cohen is the author of several books, including A Garden of Bristlecones: Tales of Change in the Great Basin, illustrated by Valerie P. Cohen. The book was a finalist for the Western States Book Award. He is a skier, rock climber, and mountaineer.

Where the Sky Touched the Earth

The Cosmological Landscapes of the Southwest

The landscapes of the American Southwest-the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley, the Sedona red rocks-have long filled humans with wonder about nature. This is the home of Lowell Observatory, where astronomers first discovered evidence that the universe is expanding; Meteor Crater, where Apollo astronauts trained for the moon; and Native American tribes with their own ancient, rich ways of relating to the cosmos. With the personal, poetic style of the very best literary nature writing, Don Lago explores how these landscapes have offered humans a deeper sense of connection with the universe. While most nature writing never leaves the ground, Lago is one of the few writers who has applied it to the universe, seeking ties between humans and the astronomical forces that gave us birth.

“A lovely and necessary exploration of the night sky, the universe, and what it means to encounter the cosmos from the sublime American West. Weaving the personal with the cultural-spanning Native American culture to the latest in astronomy and physics – Where the Sky Touched the Earth is a lyrical and informative book for anyone interested in these subjects. It’s a book to set beside the work of other night sky naturalists, from Loren Eiseley to Chet Raymo.” – Christopher Cokinos, author of The Fallen Sky: An Intimate History of Shooting Stars

By Don Lago

Don Lago is an award-winning author who has published more than 50 nature and astronomy essays in national magazines and literary journals. He is the author of several books, including most recently, Grand Canyon: A History of a National Wonder and National Park. He lives in Flagstaff, Arizona.