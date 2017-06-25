Geri Wopschall Around The County

Posted on 25 June 2017 by Howard Copelan

White Pine County

Airport Advisory Board June 6, 2017

Airport usage in May

Enplanements (people on and off planes) – 344

Private – 55

Commercial – 44

Medical – 22

Government – 29

Report Courtesy Car for Airport

Gale well be reporting to the White Pine County Commissioners on the possibility of getting an electric car from Volkswagen. Nevada state has $11 million from Volkswagen to pay for a Electric vehicle, hook ups and the charging station. After that we are responsible for the maintenance of the vehicle including paying for new batteries, batteries are approximately $2000 and last five years. In order to get this we must destroy one gas vehicle.

Gale “I think this would be a huge thing for our golf course.”

Stork “If you need a few vehicles to destroy, the county has some non-running vehicles that can be destroyed in order to obtain these electric cars.”

(I feel this could be a win-win situation, the vehicle destroyed only has to be a gas vehicle and does not have to be in running condition. The jet center is involved in new ownership, so nothing from the jet center can be destroyed for any use.)

Parish “You might approach Sahara motors or other businesses they may want to put their advertisement on an electric car.”

(This is an excellent idea, if Sahara motors are any other business has a vehicle to destroy, the vehicle can go to the airport with another businesses advertising on it. This would benefit both at very little cost.)

Day at the airport report and finalize activities.

A day at the airport will be held on July 15, 6 AM to 1:30 PM. The balloon rides will be five dollars per person. A balloon will hold from 6 to 8 people. The young eagles are giving free plane rides to children who are 8 to 17 years of age.

A request for photographs of the different airlines that did service to Yelland Field that would have been in the Ely Times Newspaper. However pictures of different plane servicing the airport from 1955 until the last commuter plane flew in, was located online. So all photograph should be in the hands of the airport.

(if any of the public should have photos, I’m sure the airport would be greatly appreciate it.)

Possible Air Show in 2018. There is a good possibility that Yelland Field could have a airshow just prior to the RARA (Reno Air Race Association). The pilots who participate in the Reno air races would like to have an event that gives them practice prior to Reno. Even if we just had one or two classes of airplanes to race, it could be a great event.

Discussion of Drone Policy

Gale Will be giving the new policy and rules for drone flight to the County Commissioners.

Policy & Rules –

A. All drones must follow FAA air space restriction policies and rules

B. The restrictions, extend from ground to 400 feet apply to all types and purposes of UAS flight operations and are in effect 24 hours a day seven days a week

C. Notice must be given to both airport operator and the local air traffic Unicom radio channel (122.8)

D. All rules apply to those pilots and drones that operate with in 5 miles of the Ely airport.

E. All drones must be less than 55 pounds

F. All drone aircraft must be marked and registered with the FAA

G. All drone pilots must have a FAA drone pilot license

H. All drone flights must be line of sight flights

I. All flights must be in clear weather conditions

J. No drones can fly near other aircraft

K. Drone flights must follow the FAA drone flight restriction rules and policies, and is updated every 56 days

(Ely is less than 5 miles from the airport, so no drones can be flown in Ely. It was explained to me that Ely owns the air 1 foot off the ground.)

There will be a tow plane at the airport in July for two weeks. The glider should show up in droves.

White Pine County

Special Commission Meeting. June 6, 2017

Discussion on Jail/Courthouse Project AB40. The State Legislators did not grant the county money for the jail expansion and new courthouse. Our commissioners were not very happy with this. Richard Howe voiced his opinion as to the fact that the state kick the rurals down the road, everything went to Clark County. He said he, the judges and other commissioners worked very hard on this project. There was a great deal of disappointment.

Bybee ask if we had to by law hold the trials for the state prison. The DA said he would check into the legal aspects.

McKenzie said it would be hard to choose which one to start first.

Store ask that new numbers be drawn up as to the possibilities on this project.

Perea suggested we needed to look at the possibility of doing a little of both.

(This is a very important project to our county and has been fought for quite a few years. I do believe that the jail does need to be improved and added on to. I am hoping that the jail cost can be held down to a minimum, so that the courthouse can be started in a manner in which it can be used immediately and then added onto at a later date. Maybe we need more legislators from the rural communities.)

City of Ely Council Meeting June 8, 2017

Discussion/Action Approval of the ordinance 701, Bill # 2017–02. This ordinance would allow the city authorization to donate a cemetery plot to an honorably discharged veteran. The only payment that would be needed would be the opening, closing and perpetual care.

4/0 approval

(The Prospector Hotel has a volunteer to cover these extra charges so the plot would be free.)

Discussion /Possible Action – Presentation of and possible approval of an agreement between the City of Ely and the Ely Shoshone Tribe pertaining to medical and recreational marijuana sales, distribution and growing.

This agreement would allow the City to share in the rewards of the Tribe,s sale of marijuana. The City would have to agree not to open a dispensary of its own.

(This would be a good plan. I do believe there is a lot of details to be hammered out. Before voting on this the City should know what percentage they would receive and the time of payments.)

4/0 Tabled

Discussion / Possible Action – Autherize for City staff to post and recruit for the position of Municipal Court Judge Pro-Tempore , and setting wages for when the Judge Pro-Tempore is called upon to cover the Municipal Court, with candidates interviewed and recommended by the Mayor and approved by the City Council at an appropriately scheduled meeting of the City Council.

$50 a day was considered as way too low. The wage was set at $150 a day, not too bad for a job that is maybe used two or three times a year.

4/0 Approval

Discussion/Possible Action – Setting the surety bond amounts as required by NRS 266.420 for the City Clerk, City Administrator, City Treasurer and City Clerk Treasurer offices and authorize the purchase of security bond for this City Administrator and the City Treasurer for the faithful performances of the duties of the respective offices.

The City’s Treasurer said the only bond she could find on file with the City was one of her own. The City Administrator stated that he had one and would produce it.

This item came up when there was the amount of $2,308.00 missing from a cash deposit. There has been an insurance claim placed with Pool Pac for the amount. It is not known if they can collect it.

(It is very common and necessary to have anyone handling money be bonded. This greatly surprises me that the city did not abide by this practice.)

4/0 approval

Thanks were given to Bruce Setterstrom and Pat Robison for their service to the City of Ely. (They had a hard job. When one makes decisions for 5000 people there will always be back lash, I admire people who take on such a job. I am glad Bruce and Pat held their position for 4 long years. Thank you!)

Geri Wop