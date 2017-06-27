Elko Cop Shooter Trial On Hold

Posted on 27 June 2017 by Howard Copelan

The jury trial of an Elko man accused of firing a weapon at a police patrol car in 2015 was put on hold Friday in Elko District Court.

Justin Temoke, 34, represented by Deputy Public Defender Brian Green, received a continuation of his trial, which was set to begin next week with jury selection in Judge Al Kacin’s courtroom.

Temoke pleaded not guilty to attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied vehicle when he was arraigned July 11, 2016, before Judge Al Kacin.

According to Police logs, in the early morning hours of Aug. 30, 2015, police were called to an address on Silver Street between Eighth and Ninth streets on a domestic violence matter when a bullet struck the front door of a patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.

An investigation that included examination of video surveillance, tips from the public, and ballistics comparisons conducted by the Washoe County Crime Lab led to the arrest of Temoke on Dec. 17, 2015.

More than four months later, Temoke was bound over to district court by Senior Judge Barbara Nethery in Elko Justice Court.

The court didn’t set a new trial date yet.