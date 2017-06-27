Five Involved In Ely Burglary

Posted on 27 June 2017 by Howard Copelan

A week ago, on Wednesday June 14, the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a Ely home had been burglarized. Captain Scott Henriod said that the owners of the home had been out of town for several days and when they returned they realized that someone had forced their way into their home. The suspects had stolen firearms, medication, currency and personal items belonging to them. This past Tuesday, June 20th, an officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being operated by Tyson R. Pearce age 26 of Reno. Officer reported that Pearce was arrested for expired vehicle registration and possession of a controlled substance.

White Pine County Sheriff’s Office also obtained a search warrant for a local motel room where Pearce had been seen leaving. During the search of the room, a second occupant of the room was identified as Garrett W. Munson age 26 of McGill. The Officers located several items in the room that were identified as being stolen from the burglary reported on the 14th along with a controlled substance. Munson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Pearce was also charged with possession of stolen property, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Meanwhile, on the same day of June 20, the Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a home in the Ely area. During the search of the home, officers located several more items that had been stolen from the burglary. Officers reported that the occupants of the home were arrested and identified as the following: Sarah Armstrong age 39 of Ely, Loren Betlach age 30 of Ely, and Devin T. Hutchison age 32 of Ely. All three suspects were arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. All five suspects are being held at the White Pine County Public Safety Building. Bail was set for Hutchison, Betlach, and Armstrong at $150,000. each, while bail was set for Pearce and Munson at $200,000. each.

Captain Henriod said that the investigation into the burglary and drug related crimes continues and more arrests are expected.

Other Ely Burglary

An other burglary in the Ely area was also reported on June 20th. The person notifying the sheriff office stated that he saw somebody removing items from the inside of his vehicle. An officer located the person and identified him as Nicholas J. Glettig age 32 of Ely. Glettig was arrested for burglary, possession of methamphetamine and petit larceny.