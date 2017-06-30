Breaking News: Drive By Shooting In West Wendover

Posted on 30 June 2017 by Howard Copelan

Yesterday Thursday, June 29, 2017 at about half hour after midnight, West Wendover police officers responded to Elko Avenue after the dispatch center received multiple callers reporting several shots being fired. The officers found a man lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital where he underwent surgery to remove one or more bullets that was in his leg. His injury is not believed to be life threatening.

Investigating officers canvassed the area looking for witnesses, evidence and surveillance footage. Due to them interviewing the victim and one witness, they learned that two persons were walking on the side of the road when they were approached by a white vehicle occupied by at least three males. Lt. Donald Lininger told us that “one of the males in the car made a statement to the pedestrians prior to firing several rounds at them, then the vehicle sped away”. But the witness was unclear on the make or model of the vehicle which had dark tint on the windows and Nevada license plates.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the West Wendover police department. Telephone 775-664-2930. Tips can also be left by contacting the secret witness line at 775-664-3188