Newmont Notes this Month

Newmont’s Ride for the Troops event to be held at the Historic Wendover Airfield

Newmont Mining Corporation’s Military Veterans Programs and Support Business Resource Group will host their 2nd Annual “Ride for the Troops” event, a motorcycle ride and fundraiser, complete with a live band, auctions, raffles, food vendors, and much more, on Saturday, August 26th at the Historic Wendover Airfield in Wendover, UT from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm (pacific time).

Money raised from the event will go to the Newmont Legacy Fund in support of a Military Scholarship. Admission donations made by Newmont employees will be matched 100% by Newmont.

For event details and registration visit: https://newmontrideforthetroops.eventbrite.com

The event is open to the public. Participants do not have to ride a motorcycle to attend. Register by July 10th to receive a discounted admission donation rate and a FREE event patch.