Notice of Trustee’s Sale / Land in Wendover

Posted on 30 June 2017

Tax Parcel No.:

010-740-036

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The property described below will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale. The sale will be held at the main entrance of the Fourth Judicial District Court of Elko County, Nevada, located at 571 Idaho Street, Elko, Nevada at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 7, 2017. The purpose of the sale is the foreclosure of that certain Trust Deed, dated September 22, 2010 (“Trust Deed”), granted by those individuals and entities listed in Exhibit A (“Trustors”), in favor of those individuals and entities listed on the attached Exhibit B (“Beneficiaries”), with Michael C. Van, Esq., of the law firm of Shumway Van, located at 8985 South Eastern Avenue, Suite 100, Las Vegas, Nevada 89123, an active member of the Nevada State Bar, acting as trustee (“Trustee”).

The Trust Deed was recorded on October 4, 2010 in the Elko County Recorder’s Office as entry number 631434 and an amendment thereto was recorded on February 1, 2017 in the Elko County Recorder’s Office as entry number 721286. The property subject to the Trust Deed is situated in Elko County, Nevada, and is more particularly described on the attached Exhibit C, which is incorporated herein by this reference (“Trust Property”).

The Notice of Default and Election to Sell (“Notice of Default”) associated with the Trust Deed was recorded on February 21, 2017 as entry number 722211 in the Elko County Recorder’s Office. The current Beneficiaries of the Trust Deed are those individuals and entities listed on the attached Exhibit B, which are those identified by the Trust Deed, or their successors and assigns. The record owners of the Trust Property as of the recording of the Notice of Default are those individuals and entities listed on the attached Exhibit A, which are those identified by the Trust Deed, or their successors and assigns. Bidders must tender to the Trustee, at the time of the sale, a $10,000.00 deposit in order to place a bid.

The winning bidder must tender to the Trustee, at the address provided below, the remainder of the purchase price no later than 4:00 p.m. (MDT) on the next business day following the sale. The payment must be in the form of a cashier’s check, and bank “Official Checks” are not acceptable. A Trustee’s Deed will be made available to the successful bidder within three (3) business days following receipt of the bid amount. The Trust Property is to be sold without any warranties whatsoever, including, but not limited to, any warranties of title, possession, or encumbrances.

For further information about the sale please contact the Trustee. The purpose of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.

List of Trustors

i C & L Investments with a two hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (0.266%) interest;

ii Joseph & Anne Musgrave, as husband and wife, with a seven tenths percent (0.700%) interest;

iii Michael & Mary Silva, as husband and wife, with a seven hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (0.766%) interest;

iv Dave Hassing with a eight hundred thirty-three thousandths percent (0.833%) interest;

v Errol & Darlene Burns, as husband and wife, with a eight hundred thirty-three thousandths percent (0.833%) interest;

vi Andrea Bouwhuis with a eight hundred thirty-three thousandths percent (0.833%) interest;

vii Greken, LLC. with a nine hundred ninety-nine thousandths percent (0.999%) interest;

viii Linette Rollins with a nine hundred ninety-nine thousandths percent (0.999%) interest;

ix Douglas I. & Debra B. Edebiri, as husband and wife, with a nine hundred ninety-nine thousandths percent (0.999%) interest;

x Neil & Iva Owen, as husband and wife, with a nine hundred ninety-nine thousandths percent (0.999%) interest;

xi Corey & Brenda Enloe, as husband and wife, with a one and thirty-three thousandths percent (1.033%) interest;

xii Brent & Christine Labrum, as husband and wife, with a one and one hundred thirty-three thousandths percent (1.133%) interest;

xiii Arden & Lani Sullivan, as husband and wife, with a one and one hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.166%) interest;

xiv Ronald & Gayle Ball, as husband and wife, with a one and two hundred thirty-three thousandths percent (1.233%) interest;

xv Karen T. Lee with a one and three hundred thirty-two thousandths percent ( 1.332 %) interest;

xvi Pamela Provence with a one and three hundred thirty-two thousandths percent (1.332%) interest;

xvii Marvin & Pamela Clinch, as husband and wife, with a one and three hundred ninety-nine thousandths percent (1.399%) interest;

xviii John C. & Brooke A. Weidauer, as husband and wife, with a one and four hundred ninety-nine thousandths percent (1.499%) interest;

xix Zane P. & Lisa Westover, as husband and wife, with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xx Tral & Tamera Johnson, as husband and wife, with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xxi Robert & Vicki Nelson, as husband and wife, with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xxii Kennith C. & Julie C. Hall, as husband and wife, with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xxiii James & Kelli Winn, as husband and wife, with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xxiv Greg & Sheli McFarland, as husband and wife, with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xxv Roosevelt Oil & Gas, LLC with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xxvi George Tonks Insurance Trust with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xxvii Steven H. Lee with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xxviii Kenneth A. & Yael Mesa, as husband and wife, with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xxix Michael R. & Beth D. Burke, as husband and wife, with a seven hundred seventy-nine thousandths percent (0.779%) interest;

xxx Gerszewski Living Trust with an eight hundred eighty-seven thousandths percent ( 0.887 %) interest;

xxxi Shalyn Searle with a one and six hundred sixty-six thousandths percent (1.666%) interest;

xxxii Kellen Jones & Malorie Burgner with a one and six hundred ninety-nine thousandths percent (1.699%) interest;

xxxiii Anns Lily Market with a two and three hundred ninety-eight thousandths percent (2.398%) interest;

xxxiv Brad & Cindy Carson, as husband and wife, with a two and four hundred ninety-eight thousandths percent (2.498%) interest;

xxxv BC Nuts, LLC with a two and six hundred sixty-five thousandths percent (2.665%) interest;

xxxvi Ken K. Manzanares with a two and eight hundred ninety-eight thousandths percent (2.898%) interest;

xxxvii Ash Brook Properties, LLC with a two and nine hundred ninety-eight thousandths percent (2.998%) interest;

xxxviii Douglas L. & Carolyn F. Law, as husband and wife, with a three and thirty-one thousandths percent (3.031%) interest;

xxxix Rhett A. & Lola K. Searle, as husband and wife, with a three and three hundred thirty-one thousandths percent (3.331%) interest;

xl Erlene K. Cabrinha, as husband and wife, with a three and three hundred thirty-one thousandths percent (3.331%) interest;

xli M & T Home Solutions Holdings, LLC with a three and nine hundred ninety-seven thousandths percent (3.997%) interest;

xlii Michael & Lori Dischbein, as husband and wife, with a four and two hundred sixty-four thousandths percent ( 4.264 %) interest;

xliii K & D Evans Enterprise, LLC with a four and thirty-three hundredths percent (4.330%) interest;

xliv EGL Investments, LLC with a five and seventy-three hundredths percent (5.730%) interest;

xlv Rick Pedersen with a five and eight hundred twenty-nine thousandths percent (5.829%) interest;

xlvi Dan & Becky Parker, as husband and wife, with a five and nine hundred ninety-six thousandths percent (5.996%) interest; and

xlvii Evella, LLC with a six and six hundred sixty-two thousandths percent (6.662%) interest.

List of beneficiaries

Jackson Enloe with a Twenty-Six and 7413/10000 percent (26.7413%) interest in this Note;

Hayden Enloe with a Twenty-Five and 1831/10000 percent (25.1831%) interest in this Note;

Olivia Enloe with a Fifteen and 0996/10000 percent (15.0996%) interest in this Note;

Daniel Gerszewski with an Eleven and 6869/10000 percent (11.6869%) interest in this Note;

Rick Pedersen with a Five and 8294/10000 percent (5.8294%) interest in this Note;

Carter Enloe with a two and 6336/10000 percent (2.6336%) interest in this Note;

Zane Westover with a One and 6656/10000 percent (1.6656%) interest in this Note;

Steven Lee with a One and 6656/10000 percent (1.6656%) interest in this Note;

Roosevelt Oil & Gas with a One and 6656/10000 percent (1.6656%) interest in this Note;

The George Tonks Insurance Trust dated August 27, 1975 as amended and completely restated January 28, 2009, Phylis P. Tonks, as Trustee with a One and 6656/10000 percent (1.6656%) interest in this Note;

Karen Lee with a One and 3324/10000 percent (1.3324%) interest in this Note;

Arden Sullivan with an One and 1659/10000 percent (1.1659%) interest in this Note;

Greken with a One and 0/10000 percent (1.0000%) interest in this Note;

Douglas Edibiri with a One and 0/10000 percent (1.0000%) interest in this Note;

Errol Burns & Darlene Burns with a Zero and 8328/10000 (0.8328%) interest in this Note;

Dave Hassing with a Zero and 8328/10000 (0.8328%) interest in this Note;

Description of the Property

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN IS SITUATED IN THE STATE OF NEVADA, COUNTY OF ELKO, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED IN SECTIONS 7, 17 AND 18 OF TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.B.& M., MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 18, BEING CORNER NO. 1, THE POINT OF BEGINNING, AS SHOWN ON THE PARCEL

MAP FOR MCDOUGAL LIVESTOCK COMPANY AND WENDOVER LAND COMPANY FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE ELKO COUNTY RECORDER AS FILE NMITER

210851;

THENCE NORTH 00°58’34” WEST, ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 18, A DISTANCE OF 2,640.37 FEET TO CORNER NO. 2, BEING THE WEST 1/4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 18;

THENCE NORTH 00º57’52″ WEST, CONTINUING ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 18, A DISTANCE OF 2,638.45 FEET TO CORNER NO. 3, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7;

THENCE NORTH 00°58’39″ WEST, ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 7, A DISTANCE OF 2,638.69 FEET TO CORNER NO. 4, BEING THE WEST 1/4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7;

THENCE NORTH 89°02’24″ EAST, ALONG THE CENTER 1/4 SECTION LINE OF SAID SECTION 7, A DISTANCE OF 984.46 FEET TO CORNER NO. 5, A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF U.S. INTERSTATE 80, AS SHOWN ON SAID PARCEL MAP;

THENCE SOUTH 47°14’57” EAST, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID U.S. INTERSTATE 80, A DISTANCE OF 466.33 FEET TO CORNER NO. 6, AS SHOWN ON SAID PARCEL MAP;

THENCE SOUTH 00°55’58” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 997.21. FEET TO CORNER NO. 7, AS SHOWN ON SAID PARCEL MAP;

THENCE NORTH 89°02’41″ EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,320.66 FEET TO CORNER NO. 8, AS SHOWN ON SAID PARCEL MAP;

THENCE SOUTH 00°55’57 EAST, ALONG THE CENTER 1/4 SECTION LINE OF SAID SECTION 7, A DISTANCE OF 1,319.56 FEET TO CORNER NO. 9, BEING THE SOUTH 1/4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7;

THENCE NORTH 89°03’45” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 18, A DISTANCE OF 2,643.27 FEET TO CORNER NO. 10, BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 17;

THENCE NORTH 88°57’14” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 17, A DISTANCE OF 2,642.73 FEET TO CORNER NO. 11, BEING THE NORTH 1/4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 17;

THENCE NORTH 89°04’52″ EAST, CONTINUING ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 17, A DISTANCE OF 990.26 FEET TO CORNER NO. 12, BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE HUNGATE PROPERTY AS SHOWN ON THE PARCEL MAP FOR WENDOVER LAND COMPANY FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE ELKO COUNTY RECORDER AS FILE NUMBER 162854;

THENCE SOUTH 00°55’48” EAST, ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID HUNGATE PROPERTY, A DISTANCE OF 662.11 FEET TO CORNER NO. 13, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID HUNGATE PROPERTY AS SHOWN ON SAID PARCEL MAP, SAID POINT BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING A POINT ON THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNIT NO. 2, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE ELKO COUNTY RECORDER AS FILE NUMBER 207777;

THENCE SOUTH 88º55’31″ WEST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNIT NO. 2, A DISTANCE OF 403.99 FEET TO CORNER NO. 14, BEING THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNIT NO. 2;

THENCE SOUTH 00°55’08” EAST, ALONG THE WEST BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNITS NO. 2, A DISTANCE OF 505.14 FEET TO CORNER NO. 15, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNIT NO. 2, SAID POINT BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING A POINT ON THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF PUEBLO BOULEVARD AS SHOWN ON SAID WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNIT NO. 2;

THENCE SOUTH 89°04’52″ WEST, ALONG THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID PUEBLO BOULEVARD, A DISTANCE OF 1,790.49 FEET TO CORNER NO. 16, AS SHOWN ON PARCEL MAP NO. 210851;

THENCE SOUTH 00°55’08″ EAST, ALONG THE BOUNDARY BETWEEN PARCEL 1 AND PARCEL 3 OF SAID PARCEL MAP NO. 210851, A DISTANCE OF

454.23 FEET TO CORNER NO. 17;

THENCE SOUTH 31°55’54” WEST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 743.27 FEET TO CORNER NO. 18;

THENCE SOUTH 87°18’28″ WEST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 627.86 FEET TO CORNER NO. 19;

THENCE SOUTH 64°46’47” WEST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY OF 1,743.40 FEET TO CORNER NO. 20;

THENCE NORTH 68º02’29” WEST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 263.34 FEET TO CORNER NO. 21,

THENCE SOUTH 83°21’33″ WEST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 1,016.73 FEET TO CORNER NO. 22;

THENCE SOUTH 61º49’29” WEST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY , A DISTANCE OF 224.94 FEET TO CORNER NO. 23;

THENCE NORTH 58º32’33” WEST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 745.39 FEET TO CORNER NO. 24,

THENCE SOUTH 55°11’31” WEST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE 372.84 FEET TO CORNER NO. 25;

THENCE SOUTH 23°11’06″ EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 567.97 FEET TO CORNER NO. 26;

THENCE SOUTH 67°41’52” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 323.78 FEET TO CORNER NO. 27;

THENCE SOUTH 83°54’19” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 594.60 FEET TO CORNER NO. 28;

THENCE SOUTH 36°02’09” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 210.32 FEET TO CORNER NO. 29;

THENCE SOUTH 87°06’59″ EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A 278.77 FEET TO CORNER NO. 30;

THENCE SOUTH 18°08’23” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 185.47 FEET TO CORNER NO. 31;

THENCE FROM A TANGENT WHICH BEARS SOUTH 71°51’37” WEST, ALONG A CIRCULAR CURVE TO THE LEFT, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY WITH RADIUS OF 320.00 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 58°43’16″, AN ARC LENGTH OF 327.96 FEET TO CORNER NO. 32;

THENCE SOUTH 13°08’21” WEST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 117.80 FEET TO CORNER NO. 33;

THENCE SOUTH 79°05’47” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 536.78 FEET TO CORNER NO. 34;

THENCE SOUTH 89°39’04″ EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 343.22 FEET TO CORNER NO 35;

THENCE NORTH 82°08’12” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 343.52 FEET TO CORNER NO. 36;

THENCE NORTH 69°52’38″ EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 306.12 FEET TO CORNER NO. 37;

THENCE NORTH 49º31’52” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 61.95 FEET TO CORNER NO. 38;

THENCE NORTH 63º57’00” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 263.91 FEET TO CORNER NO. 39;

THENCE NORTH 37°56’39” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 589.14 FEET TO CORNER NO. 40;

THENCE NORTH 54°45’39” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 158.46 FEET TO CORNER NO. 41;

THENCE SOUTH 84°39’04” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 118.62 FEET TO CORNER NO. 42;

THENCE SOUTH 36°36’08” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 117.93 FEET TO CORNER NO. 43;

THENCE NORTH 80º35’37” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 780.00 FEET TO CORNER NO. 44, BEING THE MOST

WESTERLY CORNER OF WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNIT NO. 4, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE ELKO COUNTY RECORDER AS FILE NUMBER 216394;

THENCE SOUTH 06°26’20” EAST, ALONG THE MOST WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNIT NO. 4, A DISTANCE OF 366.64 FEET TO CORNER NO. 45, BEING THE MOST SOUTHERLY CORNER OF SAID WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNIT NO. 4, SAID POINT BEING FURTHER DESCRIBED AS BEING A POINT ON THE SW 1/16TH SECTION LINE OF SAID SECTION 17, AS SHOWN ON SAID WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNIT NO. 4;

THENCE SOUTH 88°59’51″ WEST, ALONG THE 1/16TH SECTION LINE, A DISTANCE OF 1,015.25 FEET TO CORNER NO. 46, AS SHOWN ON SAID PARCEL MAP 210851;

THENCE SOUTH 00°57’42” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,320.77 FEET TO CORNER NO. 47, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 18;

THENCE SOUTH 89°04’24″ WEST, ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 18, A DISTANCE OF 2,641.90 FEET TO CORNER NO. 48,

BEING THE SOUTH 1/4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 18;

THENCE SOUTH 89°05’16” WEST, CONTINUING ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 18, A DISTANCE OF 2,640.29 FEET TO CORNER NO. 1, THE POINT OF BEGINNING,

EXCEPTING THEREFROM, PARCEL 4 AS SHOWN ON THE PARCEL MAP FOR MCDOUGAL LIVESTOCK CO. AND WENDOVER LAND CO. FILED IN THE

OFFICE OF THE ELKO COUNTY RECORDER AS FILE NWUBER 210851.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM A PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.B.&M., ELKO COUNTY, NEVADA AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS;

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 17, FROM WHICH THE NORTH 1/4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION 17 BEARS SOUTH 89°04’52” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 405.26 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 89°04’52” EAST, ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION 17, A DISTANCE OF 585.00 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 00°55’48” EAST, A DISTANCE OF

662.11 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 88°55’31” WEST, A DISTANCE OF

578.90 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 00°55’48” WEST, A DISTANCE OF

110.00 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 88°55’31” WEST, A DISTANCE OF

6.11 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 00°55’48” WEST, A DISTANCE OF

553.70 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM PARCEL A OF THAT CERTAIN PARCEL MAP FOR WEST WENDOVER ASSOCIATES FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF ELKO COUNTY, STATE OF NEVADA ON JANUARY 15, 1993, AS FLE NUMBER 333466, BEING A PORTION OF N1/2 N1/2 OF SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, MD.B.&M.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM PARCELS NOS. A, B, C AND D AS SHOWN ON PARCEL MAP FOR WEST WENDOVER ASSOCIATES FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF ELKO COUNTY ON MAY 7, 1993 AS FILE NUMBER 337464.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM A PARCEL OF LAND LYING WITHIN SECTION 17, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.B.&M., WEST

WENDOVER, NEVADA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 5

AND THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BUTTE STREET AS SHOWN ON THE OFFICIAL PLAT OF WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS, UNIT 2, RECORDED IN FILE NUMBER 207777, ELKO COUNTY RECORDER;

THENCE SOUTH 00º55’08” EAST, ALONG SAID

WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, BEING THE EASTERLY LINE OF LOTS 5, 4, 3 AND 2 OF SAID OFFICIAL PLAT, A DISTANCE OF 404.32 FEET;

THENCE ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT

2 SOUTH 89°04’52” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 215.64 FEET;

THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOT 1

OF SAID OFFICIAL FLAT SOUTH 00º55’08” EAST,

A DISTANCE OF 101.40 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY

LINE OF PUEBLO BOULEVARD;

THENCE ALONG SAID LINE SOUTH 89°04’52” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 275.06 FEET TO A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE NORTHEAST;

THENCE THROUGH SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90º00’00”, A RADIUS OF 20.00 FEET, AND ARC LENGTH OF 31.42 FEET TO THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF NORTH TIBBITS AVENUE;

THENCE ALONG SAID LINE NORTH 00°55’08” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 484.33 FEET;

THENCE LEAVING SAID LINE NORTH 88°55’31″ EAST, ALONG THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF WEST WENDOVER HIGHLANDS UNIT NO. 2, A DISTANCE OF 510.70 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM A PARCEL OF LAND BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70

EAST, M.D.B.&M., AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

THENCE ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID SECTION NORTH 0°58’34″ WEST, 44.10 FEET;

THENCE WORTH 52°00’48″ EAST, 1,922.09 FEET

TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF TIBBITS BLVD.;

THENCE ALONG SAID LINE SOUTH 47°00’00” EAST, 507.27 FEET TO A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE NORTHEAST;

THENCE THRU SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 32°05’47” A RADIUS OF 785.00 FEET, AN ARC DISTANCE OF 439.74 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 79º05’47″ EAST, 1,079.31 FEET;

THENCE LEAVING SAID LINE SOUTH 0°57’42” EAST, 426.98 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION;

THENCE ALONG SAID LINE SOUTH 89°04’24 WEST, 699.16 FEET TO THE 1/4 SECTION CORNER OF SECTIONS 18 AND 19;

THENCE ALONG SAID SECTION LINE SOUTH 89°05’16″ WEST, 2,640.29 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM PARCEL NOS. 3 AND 4, AS SHOWN ON PARCEL MAP FOR WEST WENDOVER ASSOCIATES, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF

THE COUNTY RECORDER OF ELKO COUNTY ON JANUARY 27, 1998, AS FILE NO. 421241, LOCATED IN A PORTION OF SECTIONS 17 & 18, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.B.&M.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM A PARCEL OF LAND LYING WITHIN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.B.&M., CITY OF WEST WENDOVER, NEVADA AND BEING MARE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTH WESTERLY CORNER OF PARCEL C PER PARCEL MAP, RECORDED IN FILE NUMBER 337464, ELKO COUNTY RECORDS;

THENCE NORTH 0°49’40” WEST, ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL 661.37 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 89°10’20″ WEST, 60.00 FEET TO A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE SOUTHWEST;

THENCE THRU SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90°00’00″ A RADIUS OF 25.00 FEET AN ARC DISTANCE OF 39.27 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 89°10’20” WEST, 166.64 FEET TO A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE SOUTH;

THENCE THRU SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 20º10’20”, A RADIUS OF 270.00 FEET, AN ARC DISTANCE OF 95.06 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 69°00’00” WEST, 975.09 FEET TO A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE NORTH,

THENCE THRU SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 41°30’00”, A RADIUS OF 430.00, AN ARC DISTANCE OF 311.45 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 69°30’00” WEST, 702.67 FEET TO A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE SOUTH;

THENCE THRU SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 37°30’00”, A RADIUS OF 370.00 FEET AN ARC DISTANCE OF 242.16 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 73°00’00″ WEST, 720.47 FEET TO A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE SOUTHEAST;

THENCE THRU SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 22°00’00”, A RADIUS OF 370.00 FEET AN ARC DISTANCE OF 142.07 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 51°00’00” WEST, 439.42 FEET TO A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE EAST;

THENCE THRU SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 70°00’00”, A RADIUS OF 270.00 FEET AN ARC DISTANCE OF 329.87 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 19°00’00” EAST, 84.00 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 82°29’13” EAST, 569.94 FEET TO MOST WESTERLY CORNER OF THE TOANA VISTA GOLF COURSE AS SHOWN AS PARCEL 1, PER PARCEL MAP RECORDED IN FILE NUMBER 210851, ELKO COUNTY RECORDS;

THENCE ALONG SAID PARCEL BOUNDARY NORTH 55°11’31” EAST, 372.84 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 58º32’33″ EAST, 745.39 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 61º49’29” EAST, 224.94 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 83°21’33” EAST, 1,016.73 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 68°02’29″ EAST, 203.34 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 64°46’47” EAST, 801.17 FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM A PARCEL OF LAND LYING WITHIN SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.E.&M., CITY OF WEST WENDOVER, NEVADA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTH WESTERLY CORNER OF

PARCEL C, PER PARCEL MAP RECORDED IN FILE

NUMBER 337464, ELKO COUNTY RECORDS;

THENCE NORTH 0°49’44 WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID PARCEL 661.37;

THENCE SOUTH 89°10’20” WEST, 60.00 FEET TO A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE SOUTHWEST;

THENCE THRU SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90°00’00”, A RADIUS OF 35.00 FEET AN ARC DISTANCE OF 39.27 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 89°10’20” WEST, 166.64 FEET TO A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE SOUTH;

THENCE THRU SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 20°10’20″, A RADIUS OF 270.00 FEET AN ARC DISTANCE OF 95.06 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 69°00’00″ WEST, 260.09 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 21º00’00” WEST, 60.00 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PARCEL TO BE

HEREIN DESCRIBED;

THENCE SOUTH 69°00’00” WEST, 715.00 FEET TO

A TANGENT CURVE CONCAVE TO THE NORTH;

THENCE THRU SAID CURVE WITH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 41°30’00″, A RADIUS OF 370.00 FEET AN ARC DISTANCE OF 268.00 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 2°21’37” EAST, 958.87 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 84°30’04” EAST, 178.70 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 66°10’00” EAST, 575.00 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 21°00’00” EAST, 520.00 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM PARCEL NO. D AS SHOWN ON PARCEL MAP FOR WEST WENDOVER ASSOCIATES, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF ELKO COUNTY ON JANUARY 27, 1998, AS FILE NO. 421242, LOCATED IN A PORTION OF PARCEL 2 OF PARCEL MAP – I, FILED JANUARY 27, 1998, AS FILE NO. 421241, LOCATED IN SECTIONS 17 AND 18, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.D.&M.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM PARCEL NO. 2 ON THAT CERTAIN PARCEL MAP FOR MCDOUGAL LIVESTOCK COMPANY AND WENDOVER LAND COMPANY, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF ELKO COUNTY ON DECEMBER 6, 1985, AS FILE NO. 210851, LOCATED IN A PORTION OF SE1/4 SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.B.&M.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM PARCEL NO. A-I AS SHOWN ON PARCEL MAP FOR WEST WENDOVER ASSOCIATES, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

COUNTY RECORDER OF ELKO COUNTY ON MAY 27, 1999, AS FILE NO. 445332, LOCATED IN A PORTION OF TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70

EAST, M.D.B.&M. AND A DIVISION OF PARCEL A OF MAP NO. 421242.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM PARCEL NO. B AS SHOWN ON PARCEL MAP FOR WEST WENDOVER ASSOCIATES FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF ELKO COUNTY ON JUNE 12, 1998, AS FILE NO. 428073, LOCATED IN A PORTION OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.B.&M.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM PARCEL NO. 1 AS SHOWN ON PARCEL MAP FOR WEST WENDOVER ASSOCIATES, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF ELKO COUNTY ON JANUARY 27, 1998, AS FILE NO. 421241, LOCATED IN A PORTION OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH,

RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.B.&M.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM PARCELS B AND C AS SHOWN ON PARCEL MAP FOR WEST WENDOVER ASSOCIATES, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE

COUNTY RECORDER OF ELKO COUNTY ON JANUARY 27, 1998, AS FILE NO. 421242, LOCATED IN A PORTION OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH,

RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.E.&M.

FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM PARCEL A-2 AS SHOWN ON PARCEL MAP FOR WEST WENDOVER ASSOCIATES, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF ELKO COUNTY ON MAY 27, 1999, AS FILE NO. 445330, LOCATED IN A PORTION OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 33 NORTH, RANGE 70 EAST, M.D.B.&M.

THE ABOVE METES AND BOUNDS DESCRIPTION APPEARED PREVIOUSLY IN THAT CERTAIN DOCUMENT RECORDED NOVEMBER 9, 2000 IN BOOK 0, PAGE 28698, INSTRUMENT NO. 464104. TAX ID NO.: 010-740-036

PUBLISHED IN THE HIGH DESERT ADVOCATE NEWSPAPER

6/22/17, 6/29/17 and 7/06/17.