Arlen Hallbacka Passes Away

Posted on 02 August 2017 by Howard Copelan

Arlen Hallbacka, born June 30th, 1949 passed away July 19th, 2017 of a brief illness. He was the business owner of a Conoco Gas Station, in West Wendover from 1995 to 2005. In 1999, he applied for a gambling licence and was given a limited gaming permit which translated in a few gambling machine, next to the food and other items. After loosing a leg and a foot to diabetes, him and his wife Arlene moved to Parhump. Wendover residents remember foundly of Arlen, and most of them still call the old Conoco Gas Station, now St Clair, “Hallbaccka’s”.