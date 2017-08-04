Local Couple Finds Possible Explosive Device

Posted on 04 August 2017 by Howard Copelan

On August 3rd, a local Spring Creek couple walking in an area west of Spring Creek, Nevada found what appeared to be an improvised explosive device and notified authorities. An investigation into was conducted which included the Elko Bomb Squad.

The investigation revealed the device, while being relatively sophisticated, did not contain any explosives or detonation mechanism. The device is being sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigations for further processing. Ron Supp, Elko undersheriff said the investigation continues into the matter.