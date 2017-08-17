Accident On The Salt Flats Kills 1 Injures 5: UPDATE

Posted on 17 August 2017 by Howard Copelan

Update on our breaking news of Wednesday morning:

Lt. Ron Johnson from the Tooele County Sheriff’s office said the crash was between a 1987 Ford pickup and a 2017 Toyota Sienna.

Johnson says the pickup contained four people — a 73-year-old male driver and three male passengers, ages 77, 48 and 65. We still don’t know the name of the 65-year-old man killed in the accident, as the office is still trying to contact the family first.

The driver of the minivan is a 74-year-old man, and a 75-year-old woman was a passenger.

Johnson says that for an unknown reason, the truck veered into the path of the minivan and hit it head-on.

Multiple medical helicopters were called to the Bonneville Speedway for the fatal accident.

Three ambulances, one already on the Salt flats and two more were called in, from the local Wendover Ambulance.

Lt. Ron Johnson from the Tooele County sheriff Office said that three were airlifted to the hospital and two were taken by ambulance. The three airlifted were more severely and critically injured. One is in very serious condition and two others have life-threatening injuries.

All six people involved in the crash are from out of the state, visiting Utah or as crew members or as spectators for the car races.

The names of those involved have not been released yet, as the authorities are still trying to locate next of kin.

Speed Week organizers said that Speed Week is going on, racing has resumed, and will continue as previously scheduled through next weekend.