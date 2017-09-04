Eagle Scout Service Project Named NPLD 2017 Event

Posted on 04 September 2017 by Howard Copelan

Skyler Carter’s Eagle Scout Service Project is so big it requires dozens of volunteers, heavy equipment and help from a federal land management agency. The 14-year-old Lund, Nev., Boy Scout is spearheading cleanup of an illegal dumpsite south of town to help him earn his Eagle Scout Award.

“People keep dumping stuff here. We need to clean this up – it’s nasty,” Skyler, a Troop 66 Life Scout, said Wednesday. The Troop, charted to the Lund Ward of the Ely Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, is part of the Nevada Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.

“It’s a big project, but something has to be done,” agreed Jared Carter, Skyler’s father.

The one-third mile long dump cuts across White Pine County and Bureau of Land Management-administered lands and contains every kind of litter imaginable, from bags of household garbage to home siding and a hot tub.

John Miller, outdoor recreation planner for the BLM’s Bristlecone Field Office, said Skyler’s service project has been designated this year’s National Public Lands Day event with Skyler directing the effort. “Skyler’s already organized the community, enlisting those with equipment to haul sizable items, such as washers and dryers, to dumpsters placed onsite. Most of the bulkier pieces will be removed before the majority of the volunteers arrive to finish picking up on September 30,” Miller said.

Federal statutes specify fines of up to $1,000 and/or up to 12 months imprisonment for dumping trash and debris on public land. The BLM investigates illegal dumpsites with offenders held responsible. The BLM plans to post signs at the site to discourage future dumping. The BLM would also erect a sign commemorating Skyler’s service project.

To learn more about the NPLD cleanup or to volunteer, contact John Miller at 775-289-1800.