Wolverine Cross Country Season Starts

Posted on 04 September 2017 by Howard Copelan

The cross country Wolverines had they first competition last Friday August 25th, in Twin Falls. Kim Reamer, head coach of the West Wendover cross country team said that “the team did not have any medalers but that was expected at the first meet of the season”. Her rooster has seven seniors returning and three new comers: Joel Rodriguez, Jorge Aquirre, Colton Smith, Daegan Wilcox, Triston Franco, Elijah Haynes, Jacob Holloway, Zach Smith, Omar Rodriguez, and Cristian Rodriguez.

Jorge Aguirre was the team last year top runner, who place second in the regional championship and placed fifth at state with a personal record of 16:48.

Joel Rodriguez placed sixth at regionals and used a PR of 17:39 during the state meet for an 11th-place finish.

Daegan Wilcox also ran a personal record at state, placing 23rd with a time of 18:28, rounding out the top 10 at regionals.

Colton Smith, West Wendover’s fourth-fastest runner, ran the Wolverines’ fourth straight PR at state in 18:50 and ranked 31st.

At state, Triston Franco placed 41st with a time of 19:42,

followed by PRs of 20:07 by Elijah Haynes and 21:05 from Zach Smith now sophomore – placing 45th and 49th, respectively. And Jacob Holloway also returns.

Coach Reamer always keep her team motivated and working hard. She would like to see her returning runners improving throughout the year. She doesn’t know yet how good her freshman runners are, but she thinks that they are built to run.

Reamer hopes to see some of the competition from the Las Vegas area for the first time on Oct. 6 at Winnemucca, and may be on Oct. 12 in Elko.