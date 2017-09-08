Breaking News: A Man accused of kidnapping Ex-girlfriend Caught in Elko Nevada

Posted on 08 September 2017 by Howard Copelan

A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail assisted living center on Wednesday has been captured in Elko Nevada.

After an extraditable warrant was issued, John Baerthlein, 75, was arrested at the Best Western motel in Elko, Nev., with the assistance of Elko Police. His ex-girlfriend, Alexis Carol, 67, was safe and has been placed in protective custody.

Carol suffers from dementia, and Baerthlein removed her from the facility on Wednesday afternoon unlawfully as he doesn’t have power of attorney over her.