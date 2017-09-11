Marriage Licenses For Wendover

Posted on 11 September 2017 by Howard Copelan

Councilwoman Jasie Holm worked over a year behind the scenes to bring to West Wendover the most coveted “marriage Licenses”. For many years, may be more than twenty, West Wendover residents knew it would be a wonderful new venue to be able to offer to Utah and surroundings a possibility to come to Wendover, and get married. Las Vegas style marriage is very well known to appeal to many for the care free and fun way to get married. Elko County finally agreed to give the town of West Wendover the means to have marriage licenses. The couples wanting to get married will have to pay by credit card at the satellite Clerk’s office of West Wendover.

Extracts from: INTERLOCAL CONTRACT

