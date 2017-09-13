Lady Wolverine Isaacs and Boatman Wins First and Second

Posted on 13 September 2017 by Howard Copelan

By Stevens Isaacs

The West Wendover High School Girls Golf Team opened the 2017 season of the Eastern Section of Northern Nevada 2A Division at White Pine County golf course in Ely, Nevada, Thursday August 31. The West Wendover girls could not compete for the team event due to the late arrival of two players. However, Sarah Isaacs finished first individually with a score of 86 closely followed by Sydney Boatman with a personal best 91. Rebecca Wahlstrom also competed for the Wolverine’s. A trio of Elko girls filled out the top five with scores of 100, 102 and 103. Elko was first in the team event with Wells second.

The next tournament was Thursday, September 7, at Chimney Rock golf course in Wells, Nevada, The Wolverines should be at full strength and eligible for the team trophy.

And the girls are playing right now, Wednesday September 13, in Wendover.

We will give you an update as soon as we can.