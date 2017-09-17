Wendover July Gaming Increase

Posted on 17 September 2017 by Howard Copelan

Nevada’s non-restricted gaming licensees reported a total “gaming win” of $997,972,643 for the month of July 2017. This amounts to a 1.73% decrease compared to July 2016, when licensees reported a gaming win of $1,015,558,545. But it was not a decrease everywhere. West Wendover had over a million increase, compare to 2016, the rest of Elko county had a 3/ 4 of a million increase.The Boulder strip had close to 11 million increase, also Downtown Las Vegas had a 31/ 3 million increase, North Las Vegas with almost 31/ 2 million increase, Laughlin with a 21/ 2 million increase, … But Las Vegas Strip had close to 471/ 2 million decrease, Clark county a 20 million decrease, The State collected $69,150,680 in percentage fees during the month of August 2017 (Percentage fee collections are through August 28, 2017), based upon the taxable revenues generated in July 2017. This represents a 1.08% (or $738,816) increase compared to the prior year’s August, when percentage fee collections were $68,411,864.