Posted on 25 September 2017 by Howard Copelan

WREC COMMUNITY RALLY AND

HOMECOMING BBQ, Sponsored By Wells Rural Electric Co.

WEST WENDOVER HIGH SCHOOL

Monday, September 25th 6:30 p.m.

Come Join us at the WestWendover

Jr/Sr High Homecoming BBQ

at the West Wendover High Football field

Completely FREE Event!!

Booster Club will have Wolverine Apparel for purchase

Fun for the entire family!

Bounce houses, Food & entertainment