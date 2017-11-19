Lee’s Liquor Store Grand Opening

Posted on 19 November 2017 by Howard Copelan

The grand opening of West Wendover Lee’s Discount Liquor store, the 21st Lee store opened in Nevada, went out with a bang this past Saturday. The event was hosted by the founder and owner of the Lee’s Discount Liquor chain, Mr. Hae Un Lee, as well as Mrs. Sun Lee, son Mr. Kenny Lee, and several members of the high management of the liquor store chain: Mr. Kevin McCracken, Mr. Ian Staller, Mr. Tom Kondrich, Mr. Carl Kanjor, and Mrs. Nami Lee.

The grand opening included a ribbon cutting which was attended by Mayor Corona and the West Wendover City Council, a performance of the two live DJs Timmy and Toni, a barbecue tended by Joe Brookes, and free sampling of the wide variety of spirits, Champagne, fine wines, and great beers to anyone over 21 years of age.

The 25,000 square foot store contains aisles upon aisles of all kinds of alcohol, imported from countries all around the world, including (but not limited to) France, Germany, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, and India.

The introduction of Lee’s Discount Liquor to West Wendover is a boon to the city’s economy, strengthening the city’s draw for tourists.