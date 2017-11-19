Local Kids Honor Vets

Posted on 19 November 2017 by Howard Copelan

Over 50 Wendover area children submitted artwork for the High Desert Advocate’s annual Veteran’s Day Poster contest. Started nine years ago to instill patriotism and gratitude toward veterans, the number of submissions has grown steadily over the years. We got less from the High Schools this year, but more from the Elementary schools.

“We really couldn’t do this without help from our Sponsors and the Art teachers” said Advocate Publisher Corinne Copelan. “You often hear that children today, especially children of immigrants , aren’t given enough patriotic lessons at school about how truly great this country is. As a naturalized citizen myself, I ca tell you first hand this is a wonderful country, not just for the opportunity it gives everyone but more importantly for its tolerance and freedom.

Americans who never lived abroad really have no idea how truly exceptional this country is because they have nothing to compare it to. I am a proud American by choice and thankful to the American Armed Forces”

Anna Smith Wendover Elementary School Veterans Day Students’ Posters from Mis Alias Hess Art Teacher.