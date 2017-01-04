The West Wendover Music class and Choir, conducted by the new music teacher Mr. Allen, performed a few nights ago at the Wendover Concert Hall. Like the previous years since spring of 2014, the Peppermill properties donated time, manpower and the beautiful setting to the school to be able to sing and play music, for an [...]

High School Winners were: First place winner, Susie Rivera; Second place winner, Dylan Wirth; Third place winner, Annai Luna; Elementary School Winners were: First place winner, Jaydon Guardado; Second place winner, Devin Escobedo; Third place winner, Kyle LaCombe. The High Desert Advocate gave its prizes to the winners of the Veterans Day Poster Contest, before Christmas Vacation. The Advocate was waiting for some prizes to [...]

2017 Legacy Fund Campaign Thanks to our Newmont Nevada team for your commitment to the increasing success of Newmont Legacy Fund! This year we enjoyed yet another record-breaking campaign, with more participation and dollars pledged than ever before. An unprecedented 73.5% of our Nevada workforce pledged more than $1.3 million, which will be deducted from their [...]

Philosopher Camus wrote “Always go too far, because that’s where you will find the truth.” City of Ely Council Meeting – December 22, 2016 Public Comment: Richard Howe “The county and city are co-owners of the property at the Public Safety Building (Sheriff’s Office). The building is old and becoming dilapidated. The county is vigorously going after [...]

What did we learn from the hacked emails? Well, we learned that Hillary Clinton maintained “both a public and a private position” — one for the voters, one for Goldman Sachs. We learned that the DNC conspired against Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. We learned about the corrupt inner workings of the Clinton Foundation. [...]

Advocate News WWHS Winter Concert at The Concert Hall Posted on 04 January 2017 The West Wendover Music class and Choir, conducted by the new music teacher Mr. Allen, performed a few nights ago at the Wendover Concert Hall. Like the previous years since spring of 2014, the Peppermill properties donated time, manpower and the beautiful setting to the school to be able to sing and play music, for an [...] Continue Reading

Advocate News Veterans Day Poster Contest Winners Posted on 04 January 2017 High School Winners were: First place winner, Susie Rivera; Second place winner, Dylan Wirth; Third place winner, Annai Luna; Elementary School Winners were: First place winner, Jaydon Guardado; Second place winner, Devin Escobedo; Third place winner, Kyle LaCombe. The High Desert Advocate gave its prizes to the winners of the Veterans Day Poster Contest, before Christmas Vacation. The Advocate was waiting for some prizes to [...] Continue Reading

Advocate News Newmont Notes Posted on 04 January 2017 2017 Legacy Fund Campaign Thanks to our Newmont Nevada team for your commitment to the increasing success of Newmont Legacy Fund! This year we enjoyed yet another record-breaking campaign, with more participation and dollars pledged than ever before. An unprecedented 73.5% of our Nevada workforce pledged more than $1.3 million, which will be deducted from their [...] Continue Reading

Advocate News Geri Wopschall Around the County Posted on 02 January 2017 Philosopher Camus wrote “Always go too far, because that’s where you will find the truth.” City of Ely Council Meeting – December 22, 2016 Public Comment: Richard Howe “The county and city are co-owners of the property at the Public Safety Building (Sheriff’s Office). The building is old and becoming dilapidated. The county is vigorously going after [...] Continue Reading

Advocate News Opinion : Democrats Secretly Worked With Russia to Oppose My Dad Posted on 02 January 2017 What did we learn from the hacked emails? Well, we learned that Hillary Clinton maintained “both a public and a private position” — one for the voters, one for Goldman Sachs. We learned that the DNC conspired against Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary. We learned about the corrupt inner workings of the Clinton Foundation. [...] Continue Reading

Advocate News Wendover Christmas Festival Posted on 02 January 2017 Jamey Richardson, from the Recreation District said: ”The festival was held at the Community Building. Over 30 prizes/baskets were donated and raffled off. Performances were given by the Spanish Baptist Church (in the picture), WWES Preschool classes, WWES Kindergarten classes and the Wendover Dance Academy classes”. It was a lot of fun and many attended. [...] Continue Reading

Advocate News Wolverine Basketball Posted on 02 January 2017 The West Wendover men Wolverine both Freshmen and Junior Varsity are up to a good start, this season. The freshmen beat Elko on their own turf in Wendover last Tuesday, and the same day the Wolverine Varsity beat the Wells Leopards 54-27. The Lady Wolverine Junior Varsity were doing pretty well themselves. Continue Reading

Advocate News NASA Aerospace Engineer and Astronaut Dr. Sandra Magnus Posted on 02 January 2017 Dr. Magnus’ presentation was a huge success and she was so gracious, informative, and friendly that everyone who attended had a good time. NASA Aerospace Engineer and Astronaut Dr. Sandra Magnus completed three missions to space, in 2002, 2008-2009, 2011 and during one of those trips actually spoke to the Wendover High School student body from [...] Continue Reading

Advocate News Wendover Utah Man Arrested For Heroin and Robbery Posted on 13 December 2016 West Wendover Police Department arrested a Wendover Utah man for drug charges after he was caught tossing some heroin into the bushes at a gas station. The Police was initially after him for stealing a cellphone. Lt. Don Lininger said the robbery was reported around 6:30 a.m. in which the victim claimed Hector Guerrero had taken his phone and demanded [...] Continue Reading

Advocate News Wendover Shooter Facing Attempted Murder Charges Posted on 06 December 2016 Anthony Chris Martinez is now facing attempted murder charges related to a police shooting in West Wendover Nevada. But his family claimed the shooting could have been prevented had an officer with Utah’s Adult, Probation and Parole been doing his job. Martinez’ mother spoke to his parole officer and told him her concerns, she told him:”We [...] Continue Reading

Advocate News Two Injured Inmates In Carlin Prison Brawl Posted on 06 December 2016 A Nevada prison official says two inmates were treated at the local hospital, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, for injuries after a brawl that may have involved as many as a third of the total 145 inmates at the minimum-security prison camp of Carlin, outside Elko. State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Monday that [...] Continue Reading

Advocate News Five Nevada Counties To Recount Ballots Posted on 06 December 2016 Nevada election officials will recount ballots in five counties after independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente requested and paid about $14,000 for the effort. De La Fuente finished last in the state but this week requested a recount in Nevada, a state Democrat Hillary Clinton won. De La Fuente says he wants to counterbalance [...] Continue Reading

SEE MORE ARTICLES IN THE ARCHIVE