West Wendover Police Department arrested a Wendover Utah man for drug charges after he was caught tossing some heroin into the bushes at a gas station. The Police was initially after him for stealing a cellphone. Lt. Don Lininger said the robbery was reported around 6:30 a.m. in which the victim claimed Hector Guerrero had taken his phone and demanded [...]

Anthony Chris Martinez is now facing attempted murder charges related to a police shooting in West Wendover Nevada. But his family claimed the shooting could have been prevented had an officer with Utah’s Adult, Probation and Parole been doing his job. Martinez’ mother spoke to his parole officer and told him her concerns, she told him:”We [...]

A Nevada prison official says two inmates were treated at the local hospital, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, for injuries after a brawl that may have involved as many as a third of the total 145 inmates at the minimum-security prison camp of Carlin, outside Elko. State Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said Monday that [...]

Nevada election officials will recount ballots in five counties after independent presidential candidate Roque De La Fuente requested and paid about $14,000 for the effort. De La Fuente finished last in the state but this week requested a recount in Nevada, a state Democrat Hillary Clinton won. De La Fuente says he wants to counterbalance [...]

How To Outwit Porch Pirates And Hackers During The Holiday Shopping Season Americans’ love affair with online shopping continues to grow, and retailers predict a 7 to 10 percent increase in online sales this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation. While that news might make retailers giddy, security experts are reiterating their annual warnings [...]

