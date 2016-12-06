Wendover Shooter Facing Attempted Murder Charges

Posted on 06 December 2016 by Howard Copelan

Anthony Chris Martinez is now facing attempted murder charges related to a police shooting in West Wendover Nevada.

But his family claimed the shooting could have been prevented had an officer with Utah’s Adult, Probation and Parole been doing his job.

Martinez’ mother spoke to his parole officer and told him her concerns, she told him:”We need to get help.”

She then said she was worried something like the Wendover shooting might happen. Martinez is now under arrest at the hospital.

Martinez was still on parole after serving time for gun and drug charges in Ogden.

But in recent months, his family claimed Martinez was back on drugs and spiraling out of control.

They said they called his parole officer. But his response was “your son did come to me and did tell me he had a drug problem but unfortunately we don’t have a bed open” his mother said to us.

But they kept calling and texting his parole officer about his drug problem and failing to live up to conditions of his parole.

“This is not about a bed being available, this is about a man who goes to a parole officer and says I have a drug problem”. They claimed Martinez was told unless he committed a crime they can’t send him back to prison.

A day before the West Wendover shooting incident, Martinez allegedly robbed a credit union in Ogden.The Utah Department of Corrections claimed Martinez was considered a

“moderate risk.”

The agency plans to investigate what happened.

“Our policy requires a critical incident review following a major event. As part of our initial review we look at the offender’s risk level and their supervision requirements. We are now also looking at his case files and the details of his supervision prior to this incident. The results of this administrative review will determine whether the response to his supervision violations was appropriate and if personnel actions are required.

Many offenders on supervision struggle with substance abuse, housing and employment. These issues alone are not enough to return someone to prison based on the state’s Response and Incentive guidelines. Our job is to work with the offenders and provide them opportunities to address these issues, while also managing their risk to public safety.

When public safety is threatened, we take immediate steps to hold offenders accountable for their actions. Ultimately, the choice to change their lifestyle or commit a new crime lies with the individual.

His mother agreed that her son was the one who committed the crimes.

“But I feel in my heart it should have never gotten this far,” she said to us.

The family claimed Martinez will soon be transported to the Utah state prison once he recovers from his injuries. But he’s also facing several felony charges related to the police shooting. The Elko County district attorney filed felony counts against Martinez. He’s charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of an explosive device.