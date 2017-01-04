Newmont Notes

2017 Legacy Fund Campaign
Thanks to our Newmont Nevada team for your commitment to the increasing success of Newmont Legacy Fund! This year we enjoyed yet another record-breaking campaign, with more participation and dollars pledged than ever before. An unprecedented 73.5% of our Nevada workforce pledged more than $1.3 million, which will be deducted from their collective 2017 paychecks and donated to local non-profits across the state. The dollar for-dollar match that Newmont pitches in will bring that contribution total to $2.63 million.