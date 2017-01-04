Newmont Notes

Posted on 04 January 2017 by Howard Copelan

2017 Legacy Fund Campaign

Thanks to our Newmont Nevada team for your commitment to the increasing success of Newmont Legacy Fund! This year we enjoyed yet another record-breaking campaign, with more participation and dollars pledged than ever before. An unprecedented 73.5% of our Nevada workforce pledged more than $1.3 million, which will be deducted from their collective 2017 paychecks and donated to local non-profits across the state. The dollar for-dollar match that Newmont pitches in will bring that contribution total to $2.63 million.