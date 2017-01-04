WWHS Winter Concert at The Concert Hall

Posted on 04 January 2017 by Howard Copelan

The West Wendover Music class and Choir, conducted by the new music teacher Mr. Allen, performed a few nights ago at the Wendover Concert Hall. Like the previous years since spring of 2014, the Peppermill properties donated time, manpower and the beautiful setting to the school to be able to sing and play music, for an enchanted evening. Thanks to the generosity of the Peppermill West Wendover High School students rocked out the Concert Hall to a crowd of over 300 parents, teachers and friends. It was about the six time the Concert Hall stage which has hosted some of the biggest musical acts in the world was made available for the teenage musicians and singers of West Wendover High School. Each Spring and Winter, the west wendover students excited to be able to perform on a real professional stage. Surely they will remember their night for the rest of their lives. The Peppermill not only donated the venue but also the stage crew headed up by Bodie Peebles. The Peppermill’s generosity did not end with the the performance either. The casino also donated its state of the art recording equipment and technicians to create a high definition performance. “Like in the past performances, this whole night would not have been possible without the help of (Peppermill Corporation Wendover CEO) Gary Lewis,” said Master of Ceremonies Curtis Christensen. The Peppermill has become one WWHS biggest benefactors. In addition to the Concert Hall the local gaming giant donated the lights for the schools athletic fields for night games as well as opening its conference rooms and banquet facilities to various school events.