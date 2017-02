Posted on 23 February 2017 by Howard Copelan

Gene L. Jones, age 95, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2017, in Sandy Utah from complications incident to old age.

His wife, Sue, was at his side.

Gene was born December 16, 1921 in Salt Lake City, the youngest child of William Arthur and Elizabeth Jones. Gene spent his early childhood in Salt Lake City and also in Soldier’s Summit Utah. He and his mother moved to Wendover Utah when he was twelve years old. Elizabeth worked as a waitress at the State Line Hotel.