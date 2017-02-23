Wolverine Boys Basketball At State/ Girls at Divisionals

Posted on 23 February 2017 by Howard Copelan

By Coach Don Sharp

The West Wendover basketball team is headed to state this weekend for the first time since 2012. The team has a record of 19-8 overall and 11-3 in conference. They took second in the divisional tournament this past Saturday on a heart breaking loss to Pershing County 75-68. It was a hard fought battle with the Wolverines leading most of the game only to fall behind in the last four minutes. We had some missed defensive assignments and missed some easy shots down the stretch. Even though they lost in the division championship game the team has really came together over the past month and hope to knock off the number one team from the south Adelson High School. We do not know a lot about Adelson other than they are bigger than us in almost every position but we feel we are ready. The team has played a tough schedule, facing larger teams and we hope that it will pay off when we get to Las Vegas. We have seven seniors on the team that have played together for a long time and nothing would be better than to send them out with a championship. The Wolverines are led by seniors Zade Elton and Bryan Flores alongside junior Saul Palacious. Tip off for the semi-final game is Friday at 3pm pacific.