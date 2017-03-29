Posted on 29 March 2017 by Howard Copelan

Raft River Rural Electric

Cooperative, Inc.

Statement of Non-Discrimination

Raft River Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. is the recipient of Federal Financial Assistance from the Rural Utilities Service (RUS), an agency of the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is subject to the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended; Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended; the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, as amended; and the rules of the U. S. Department of Agriculture which provided that prohibits discrimination in all its programs and activities on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, and where applicable, sex, marital status, familial status, parental status, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, political beliefs, reprisal, or because all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program. (Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs.) Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc.) should contact USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TDD).

The person responsible for coordinating this organization’s non-discrimination compliance efforts is Heber Carpenter, General Manager. Any individual, or specific class of individuals, who feels that this organization has subjected them to discrimination my file a written complaint with this organization; or the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, S. W. Washington, D. C. 20250-9410, or call toll free (866) 632-9992 (voice) or (800) 877-8339 (TDD) or (866) 377-8642 (relay voice users). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Complaints must be filed within 180 days after the alleged discriminatory action, or by such later date to which the Director of the Office of Civil Rights or the Administrator of RUS extends the time for filing. Identity of complaints will be kept confidential except to the extent necessary to carry out the purpose of the rules and regulations of the U. S. Department of Agriculture.

Published in the High Desert ADVOCATE March 23rd, 2017.