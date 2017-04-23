Mayor’s Youth Award for WWHS and WWES

Posted on 23 April 2017 by Howard Copelan
Front row from left: Councilwoman Jasie Holm, Youth Award recipient Fatima Chihuahua, Councilman Nick Flores. Back row from left: Mayor Daniel Corona, Jerry Anderson, Izzy Gutierrez, John Hanson (Photo High Desert Advocate).
Front row: Youth Award recipients Jonathan, David, and Xavier. Back row from left: Councilman Izzy Gutierrez, Councilwoman Jasie Holm, Mayor Daniel Corona, Councilmen Jerry Anderson, John Hanson, and Nick Flores (Photo credit children’s mother)
Last Tuesday, April 18th, three brothers, David, Xavier, and Jonathan, were nominated by their Art Teacher, Miss McCall Hasquet of the West Wendover Elementary School for the Mayor’s Youth Award. (Photo credit the children’s mother).
Last Tuesday, April 18th, three brothers, David, Xavier, and Jonathan, were nominated by their Art Teacher, Miss McCall Hasquet of the West Wendover Elementary School for the Mayor’s Youth Award.