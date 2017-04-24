Categorized | Advocate News

Drug Bust In Wendover

Posted on 24 April 2017 by Howard Copelan

Madel Rocio Cecena-Gonzalez of West Wendover, arrested for dealing Methamphetamine

Madel Rocio Cecena-Gonzalez of West Wendover, arrested for dealing Methamphetamine(Photo credit Elko Sheriff Office).

On April 13, 2017, Officers from the West Wendover Police Department with the Division of Parole and Probation, and Elko Combined Narcotics Unit, arrested Madel Rocio Cecena-Gonzalez, a 45 year old women residing in West Wendover. Probation Officers had received reports that Gonzalez was dealing controlled substances from her home and in possession of contraband in violation of her court ordered probation.    A Division Probation Officer located Gonzalez at her home and conducted a home compliance visit. The West Wendover Police Department K-9 unit, a West Wendover officer and his K-9 Jessie was requested to assist in the home visit resulting in the seizure of a few bags of drugs, totaling 3.65 ounces Methamphetamine.

WEN04212017A01 Drugs

West Wendover Police K9 Jezzie helped his West Wendover officer and trainer to find 3.65 ounces of Methamphetamine at the home of Madel Rocio Cecena-Gonzalez of West Wendover, last Thursday. This lead to her arrest (Photo credit West Wendover Police Dpt.).

