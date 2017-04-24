Drug Bust In Wendover

Posted on 24 April 2017 by Howard Copelan

On April 13, 2017, Officers from the West Wendover Police Department with the Division of Parole and Probation, and Elko Combined Narcotics Unit, arrested Madel Rocio Cecena-Gonzalez, a 45 year old women residing in West Wendover. Probation Officers had received reports that Gonzalez was dealing controlled substances from her home and in possession of contraband in violation of her court ordered probation. A Division Probation Officer located Gonzalez at her home and conducted a home compliance visit. The West Wendover Police Department K-9 unit, a West Wendover officer and his K-9 Jessie was requested to assist in the home visit resulting in the seizure of a few bags of drugs, totaling 3.65 ounces Methamphetamine.