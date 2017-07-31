Suspects in 18-Wheeler Heist Wanted From Utah To New Jersey

Posted on 31 July 2017 by Howard Copelan

Two suspects arrested Wednesday in Clark County following an 18-wheeler chase have been identified by the Wendover Police Department, of Wendover, Utah, as Jason Earl Wright and Rebecca Ziglar.

Wright, from West Wendover, Nevada, and Ziglar, from Wendover, Utah, both face charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police. Police also charged Wright, 30, with resisting arrest and Ziglar, 33, with providing false identification, according to a Wendover Police Facebook post.

The Wendover Police Department has warrants for their arrest for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Several agencies assisted in the arrest of Wright and Ziglar following a chase of an 18-wheeler reported stolen from Arkansas.

Sgt. Andy West, with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H, said the vehicle’s GPS located the 18-wheeler in Mississippi and troopers spotted the vehicle Wednesday on Highway 19 North, near Allen Swamp Road.

Police chased the 18-wheeler south on Highway 19 to Highway 11, then west onto I-20 and south on I-59, according to West.

West said law enforcement deployed spike strips to delay the vehicle, eventually stopping it around 11 a.m. at the 134 mile marker in Clarke County.

Initially, police in Wendover said Ziglar may be endangered after reporting her missing on June 19. Investigators said, “Wright may be detaining Rebecca against her will.”

Wendover police updated the case on June 23, however, to report that Ziglar was traveling outside of the state with Wright.

Wright and Ziglar are being held in the Clarke County Jail, according to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department.

Clarke County Chief Deputy Barry White said that both are wanted for charges in New Jersey and the extradition process will begin shortly. Until the two are extradited, Wright and Ziglar will remain in the Clarke County Jail, a process White said could take two to three weeks.

Rebecca Ziglar was listed a few weeks ago as missing, or even kidnaped. Then a few days later was said, from a post on FaceBook, to be with ex-boyfriend Jason Wright, having a good time.