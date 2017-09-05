Newmont Notes

Recently, Newmont North America had a great showing at the 2017 Elko Safety Olympiad with Mine Emergency Response Teams from their Long Canyon, Carlin, Cripple Creek & Victor, Phoenix , and Twin Creeks mine sites competing in the event. In its 31st year the event brought together 14 teams from Nevada, Utah and Wyoming to participate in the three-day competition that included judged scenario events in hazmat, medical, confined space, fire, ropes and triage categories. Newmont thanks all of the MERT members who participated in this beneficial skill-building experience.