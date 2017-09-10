More Recognition for West Wendover Police Officers

Posted on 10 September 2017 by Howard Copelan

Left to right: Chief of Police Burdel Welsh, P. Turner, T. Ramirez, C. Petro, C. Love, M. Pantelakis, B. Hillaker, D. Lininger (photo credit WWPD office)

This past Tuesday, September 6, 2017 six members of the West Wendover Police Department, P. Turner, T. Ramirez, C. Petro, C. Love, M. Pantelakis, B. Hillaker received a new recognition from the City of West Wendover and Mayor Corona for their efforts resulting in the apprehension of a suspect wanted from the Salt Lake City area for several felonies.

Mayor Daniel Corona, Officer B. Hillaker and Chief of Police Burdel Welsh.(photo credit Lt. D. Lininger from W.W. P. D. office)

 

Mayor Daniel Corona, Officer C. Love and Chief of Police Burdel Welsh.(photo credit Lt. D. Lininger from W.W. P. D. office)

Mayor Daniel Corona, Officer C. Petro and Chief of Police Burdel Welsh.(photo credit Lt. D. Lininger from W.W. P. D. office)

Mayor Daniel Corona, Officer M. Pantelakis and Chief of Police Burdel Welsh.(photo credit Lt. D. Lininger from W.W. P. D. office)

Mayor Daniel Corona, Officer P. Turner and Chief of Police Burdel Welsh.(photo credit Lt. D. Lininger from W.W. P. D. office)

Mayor Daniel Corona, Officer T. Ramirez and Chief of Police Burdel Welsh.(photo credit Lt. D. Lininger from W.W. P. D. office)

Last August 9, 2017 , the Unified Police Department personnel visited the West Wendover Police Department to present Division Commander Awards to the six West Wendover Police Officers. The six members of the West Wendover Police Department had received recognition of their efforts resulting in the apprehension of a suspect wanted from the Salt Lake City area for several felonious crimes. Unified Police Department personnel visited the West Wendover Police Department to present Division Commander Awards to the six West Wendover Police Officers.

On July 12, 2017, Detective Adamson and Detective Wilson developed information that robbery suspect, Thomas Riessen was in West Wendover. They responded to the area and contacted local law enforcement.

Lt. Leninger said that upon arrival, the detective met with Sgt. Hillaker, Sgt. Petro, Officer Turner, Officer Ramirez, Officer Love and Officer Pantelakis. Once Riessen’s location was determined the law enforcement team created a plan to safely and effectively take Rieseen into custody without exposing the public to any potential threats.

With Riessen in custody, Unified Police could clear six bank robberies and two Metro PCS cell phone store robberies. This includes four bank robberies in the Unified Police Department jurisdiction, one in Salt Lake City, one in Sandy and the two Metro PSC stores (one in Salt Lake City and the other in West Valley City).

