Newmont Nevada Community Report

OVERVIEW
Newmont Mining Corporation (Newmont) is a leading gold and copper producer. Founded in 1921, the Company has approximately 20,000 employees and contractors who work at operations and advanced development projects in ve countries around the world. Newmont’s purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. Our presence in a community can span decades, from early exploration to constructing a mine, extracting and processing minerals, and ultimately closing the mine and reclaiming the land. Throughout the mine lifecycle, we strive to serve as a catalyst for local economic development through transparent and respectful stakeholder engagement and as responsible stewards of the environment.
Over 350 COMMUNITY INVESTMENT RECIPIENTS SUPPORTED
Ag in the Classroom
Agape Hospice and Palliative Care American Cancer Society American Red Cross
Animal House Rescue
Assembly of God
AVA Operating Costs
Battle Born Hunters Association Battle Born Wrestling Academy Battle Mountain Band
Battle Mountain Burners
Battle Mountain Chamber of
Commerce In-Kind
Battle Mountain Chamber of Commerce Battle Mountain Church of Christ
Battle Mountain Family Resource
Center
Battle Mountain Family Resource
Center
Battle Mountain First Baptist Church Battle Mountain Foursquare Church-
Youth Group
Battle Mountain General Hospital
Health Fair
Battle Mountain High School-
Agriculture Education Program Battle Mountain Junior Rodeo Battle Mountain Little League Battle Mountain Senior Center Battle Mountain Volunteer Fire
Department
Battle Mountain Youth Football League Battle Mountsain Stock Car Racing Bikers Against Child Abuse
Board of Regents System of Higher
Education
Boy Scouts of America
Boys & Girls Club
California Trail Center Foundation-
Heritage Festival
Calvary Baptist Church
Calvary Chapel
Carlin American Legion Post 32 Carlin Combined Schools
Carlin First Baptist Church
Carlin Friends of the Library
Carlin Kids Club
Carlin Sacred Heart Church
Carlin Schools Sports Programs-Elko Carlin Senior Center
Carlin Volunteer Fire Dept.
Casey Sauers Memorial Scholarship Children’s Cabinet
Christ Community Church
Christ Lutheran Preschool
City of Carlin
City of Elko Parks and Recreaction City of Wells
Committee Against Domestic Violence Communities in Schools
Community Foundation of Elko County Comstock Foundation for History and
Culture
Court Appointed Special Advocates Court Improvement Counsel Cowboy’s Rest Christian Camp Creative Kids Co-op
Cross 7 Productions
CTGR Pow Wow Committee
D3 Church
Denio Community
Denio Community Club Annual BBQ Downtown Business Association Drug Free Graduation Party
Ducks Unlimited
Early Childhood Special Education Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition EHS Class of 2016 Grad Party
Elite Basketball
Elko 4th of July Fireworks
Elko American Legion Post #7
Elko Anaconda Swim Team
Elko Archery Club
Elko Area Chamber of Commerce Elko Band Council Elder Program
Elko Band Head Start
Elko Bighorns Unlimited
Elko Cancer Network
Elko Central Dispatch Administrative
Authority
Elko Chapter of RPEN in kind
Elko Community Concerts Association Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Elko County 4-H Program
Elko County Art Club
Elko County Fair Board
Elko County Fire Protection District Elko County Girls Softball
Elko County Juvenile Probation
Elko County Library-Children’s
Department
Elko County Republican Party
Elko County School District
Elko County Science Fair
Elko County Sheriffs Cadet Program Elko County Sheriffs Cops & Burgers Elko Ducks Unlimited
Elko Euzkaldunak Club
Elko Fire Fighter’s Association
Elko Friends of the NRA
Elko Fun Factory
Elko Grammer School #2 PTA
Elko High School Rodeo Club
Elko High School Wrestling Program Elko Hockey Association
Elko Igloo
Elko Institute for Academic
Achievement
Elko Institute for Academic
Achievement in kind
Elko Junior Football League Elko Juvenile Probation (W.A.I.T.
Program)
Elko Little League
Elko Little League Baseball
Elko Men’s League
Elko Senior Activity Programs, Inc. Elko Senior Center
Elko Senior Olympic Games
Elko Swim Team
Elko Volunteer Fire Dept.-Lee Engine
Company
Environmental Learning for Kids Eureka Conservation District
Eureka County Juvenile Probation Eureka relay for Life/American Cancer
Society
F.I.S.H
Faith Lutheran Church Family Resource Centers of
Northeastern Nevada
Family Respite of Northeastern Nevada Family Support Center
Fellowship Baptist Mission
Fifties Fever Car Show
First Church of the Nazarene
First Presbyterian Church
Foundation for Positively Kids
Friends For Life
Friends In Service Helping
Friends of NRA Foundation
Friends of the Elko County Library Frontier Community Action Agency Frontier Community Coalition
Gamble Oaks Pony Club
Geological Society of Nevada
Foundation
Girl Scouts
Grace Baptist Church
Grace Orthodox Presbyterian in Battle
Mtn.
Grass Valley Baptist Church
Grass Valley Elementary PTA Grass Valley Volunteer Fire
Great Basin College
Great Basin College Child & Family
Center
Great Basin College Foundation Great Basin Elks Lodge #1472 Greater Life Church
Head Start of Northern Nevada Helping Hands Food Bank High Desert Equine Events Hilltop Baptist
Horizon Hospice
House calls, Ltd.
Humboldt County 4-H
Humboldt County High School and Jr High Rodeo
Humboldt County Library Book Mobile Humboldt County Library Summer
Reading Program
Humboldt County School District Humboldt County Search and Rescue Humboldt River FNRA
Humboldt River Friends of the NRA Humboldt Volunteer Hospice
Iheart
International Human Powered Vehicle
Association
International Order of Rainbow for Girls Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada
Jacob’s Well Youth Center
Jarbidge Volunteer Fire Department JAS Foundation
JDRF Northern Nevada
Jefferson Awards
Jehovah Witnesses
Jiggs Volunteer Fire Department
Josh Rose Memorial Scholarship Fund Joshua Tree Shelter
Knights of Columbus
Lamoille Women’s Club
Lander County Battle Mountain
Recreation Center Financial Lander County Committee Against
Domestic Violence
Lander County Kids Club
Lander County Recreation Center
Financial
Lander County School District Lander County Search & Rescue Lander County Sheriff Of ce Trick or
Treat Safety
LaRena Smith Bengoa Run, Ride Walk
for Cure
LaRena’s Race
LASSO
LHS Music Department
Lighthouse Baptist Church Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Living Stones Church
Lowry High School Skills USA
Lowry Wrestling Team
Lund K-12 Schools
Make a Wish Foundation
McCaw School of Mines
McDermitt Volleyball Varsity/JV Mineral County HS Baseball
Mining Industry Foundation of Lowry
High School
Montello Volunteer Fire Department Mountain View Elementary PTA Mule Deer Foundation
National Association of State
Departments of Agriculture National Society of Daughters of the
American Revolution
National Wild Turkey Federation Nevada Agricultural Foundation Nevada Association of Conservation
Districts
Nevada Beta PI Chapter #RJ14879
in kind
Nevada Big Horns Unlimited
Nevada Cattlemen’s Association Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Nevada Chukar Foundation
Nevada Coalition
Nevada Day Inc.
Nevada Diabetes Association
Nevada Farm Bureau Federation Nevada FFA Foundation
Nevada Health Centers
Nevada Humane Society
Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association
Nevada Muleys Annual Banquet Nevada Outdoor School Nevada RSVP Program
Nevada Volunteers
Nevada Water Resources Association New Life Christian Fellowship Northeastern Nevada CASA Northeastern Nevada Horseman’s
Association
Northeastern Nevada Museum Northern Nevada Arts Council
Northern Nevada Autism Network Northern Nevada Bluegrass Association Northern Nevada Food Bank
Northern Nevada Junior Golf
Northern Nevada Racing Association Northern Nevada Racing Association Northern Nevada Veterans Resource
Center
NOS Kids Fishing Day- Dutch Oven
Cookoff
NWTF Battle Mountain Longbeards
Financial
Operation Easter
Outdoor Lab Foundation
P.A.C.E Coalition
Paradise Valley New Building Fund Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire
PEO In-Kind
Pershing County High School Library POW*MIA Elko Awareness Association Relay for Life
Reno Humane Society
Reno Rodeo Foundation
Reno Sparks Gospel Missio
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Ronald McDonald House Charities
Northern Nevada Ross-Herrera Memorial Golf
Tournament
Rotary Club of Winnemucca
Ruby Mountain Bible Church
Ruby Mountain Chapel-Wells Assembly
of God
Ruby Mountain Clay Breakers
Ruby Mountain Hot Air, Inc.
Ruby Mountain Relay
Ruby Mountain Resource Center Ruby Mt. Riding for the Handicapped Run-A-Mucca_Motorcycle Rally Ryndon Elburz Volunteer Fire
Department
Sacred Lodge Sundance Committee Safe Haven Rescue Zoo
Scarlets Legacy Equine Rescue SCMS Leadership Class
Senior Center of Humboldt County Shilo Bible Church
Shop With a Cop Inc
Shoshone Welcome Center
Silver Sage FFA
Silver State Stampede Association Skills USA
SME Foundation
SnoBowl Foundation
Sober Senior Willow Creek Clean Up
Financial
Society of Mineral Analyst
Society of Women Engineers
Sonoma Baptist Church
Sonoma Industries Thrift Store Soroptimist of Winnemucca
SOS Radio
South Fork Band Council
Spanish Jehovah Witnesses
Sparks High School
Special Olympics Nevada
Spring Creek Association
Spring Creek Baptist Church
Spring Creek Christian Academy Spring Creek High School Cheerleaders Spring Creek High School FBLA
Spring Creek High School Girls Soccer
Spring Creek High School Music Program
Spring Creek High School Sports Spring Creek High School Student
Council
Spring Creek Ladies Golf Club
Spring Creek Middle School Leadership
Class
Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department St. Augustine’s Cultural Center, LLC
St. Barnabus Church
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church St. John Bosco Catholic Church
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
St. Joseph’s Youth Group
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
St. Patrick’s Day Fair
St. Paul’s Catholic Church
STEP 2, Inc.
The Bridge Baptist Church
The Dance Club Elite Dance Team
The Reno Dance Company
Thomas Scott Foundation
Tiger’s Eye Karate
Tooele County Child Justice Center
Tri County Fair
Trout Unlimited
United Cerebral Palsy
United Methodist Fellowship
University of Nevada Intervarsity
UNR College of Science & Mackay
School
UNR Foundation
Veterans Guest House
Veterans Ranch and Wilderness Retreat Veterans Village
VFW Post 12116-Winnemucca
VFW Post 2350-Elko
VFW Post 9165-Battle Mountain Victoria Elizabeth Collins Memorial
Scholarship Fund
Victory Community Church Vitality Center
Wells Booster Club
Wells Chamber of Commerce Wells Family Resource Center Wells High Desert Cruisers Wells High School Rodeo Club Wells Jr. Rodeo
Wells Presbyterian Church Wells Presenters for Cultural
Enrichment
Wells PTO
Wells Senior Center
Wells Volunteer Fire Department
Wells W.A.I.T.
Wells WAIT
Wendover 4th of July
Wendover W.A.I.T.
West Wendover Rec District
Western Folklife Center
Winnemucca Balloons Balloon Festival Winnemucca Christian Fellowship Winnemucca Community Garden Winnemucca Domestic Violence Shelter Winnemucca FFA Alumni Scholarship
Dinner
Winnemucca Food Bank Winnemucca Girls Gold Rush Youth
Softball
Winnemucca Rural Volunteer Fire
Department
Winnemucca Special Olympics Winnemucca Trap Club
Winnemucca United Methodist Church Winnemucca White Water Swim Team Winnemucca Youth Football
WLLB Season
Wu Family Foundation
WWHS Booster Club
Young Life
Zion Lutheran Church
777 Barrel Racing, LLC
nevada 2016 investments
3,793 EMPLOYEES (of whom 509 were women) 1,577 CONTRACTORS
$24.7 MILLION in net proceeds of minerals tax paid $6.6 MILLION in payroll and modi ed business tax paid $46.8 MILLION in sales and use tax paid
$16.4 MILLION in property tax paid $1.96 MILLION in fuel tax paid $192.3 MILLION in local spend
$2.2 MILLION donations invested in local northern Nevada communities