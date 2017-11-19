Posted on 19 November 2017 by Howard Copelan

Wendover Veterans Day Ceremonies at the Brinkmann Service Club on the Historic Wendover Airfield

The Civil Air Patrol Cadets from Wendover’s 88th Bonneville Cadet Squadron hosted a “Salute to Veterans” on Saturday, 11 November at the Brinkmann Service Club on the Historic Wendover Airfield, and it was well attended. The Salute was to all those who have served, are currently serving and this year there was a special remembrance for two of Wendover’s heroes who are no longer with us – Mark Tripp and Everett Murphy. The program included tributes to vets, patriotic music, and the presentation of the military service flags. The evening ended with a Retirement of the Flag of the United States, finishing outside with the burning of it. Then a few refreshment and a special cake cut by one of the cadets.